Kaitlynn Carter to Become a Mother!

Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child.

The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star took to Instagram on Thursday (06.17.21) to reveal she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

Kaitlynn posted a picture of a silhouette which depicted her and Kristopher holding hands, while her baby bump was on full display.

The image was captioned with a black heart emoji.

Kaitlynn’s baby news comes just over a year after she began dating Kristopher following her split from Miley Cyrus, whom she romanced just after her breakup with Brody Jenner.

The 32-year-old beauty has kept her new relationship out of the spotlight, but did offer some insight into her love life back in December.

She said in an interview at the time: "I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well. A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

And Kaitlynn said she’s keen to keep her romance private after her high-profile relationships with Miley and Brody.



She added: "I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids. I don't want to do overly public things.

However, she insisted she isn’t hiding her relationship, and added: “I would not appreciate that if I was dating somebody and they were hiding me."

The star also gushed over her beau, whom she said feels like “the first adult” she’s ever dated because of how mature he is.

She said: "I've never had a relationship that was just easy and I don't want to put anybody else down, but I feel like he's the first adult I've ever dated.”