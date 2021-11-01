Kal Penn Gets Engaged to His Boyfriend of 11 Years

Actor Kal Penn announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Josh.

On Sunday, the former President Obama adviser promoted his forthcoming book 'You Can't be Serious' and announced his engagement to his boyfriend of 11-years, this is the first time Penn has spoken about his sexuality.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn said.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers.” In his new book, Penn talks about his first date with Josh, which involved an 18-pack of Coors Light and an afternoon of watching NASCAR.

“I thought, ‘This obviously is not going to work out,’” he said, “I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’

The Harold & Kumar star opened up about his decision to come out and talk about his personal life.

“I figured out my sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people,” Penn said. “I know there’s no timeline on this kinda stuff, so I’m very happy that I did when I did!” He also said that Josh “doesn’t love attention,” adding, “it was a tricky dance that I know many couples do, out of respect to their partners’ privacy, on how much of their lives to share and when.”

“I shared things with my parents and close friends first, I know this sounds jokey, but it’s true: When you’ve already told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you intend to be an actor for a living, really any conversations that come after that are super easy. They’re just like, ‘Yeah, okay.’”

That's a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that and so I definitely feel very fortunate."

Penn's acting credits also include appearing in "House," "Designated Survivor," "How I Met Your Mother" and "The Big Bang Theory."