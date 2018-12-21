Kaley Cuoco Answers to 'Social Media Trolls': 'I'm Not Pregnant!'

Kaley Cuoco (Twitter)

Kaley Cuoco has hit back after she was inundated with messages asking if she is pregnant.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star has been enjoying a romantic getaway with her husband Karl Cook in Switzerland, and earlier this week she took to Instagram to share a picture of the pair leaning in together to share a kiss.

She had captioned the snap: "Love in Lugano."

Within minutes of the image being posted, some of Kaley's 4.3 million followers took to the comments section to ask if she is expecting a child.

One wrote: "When's the baby due?"

Sharing a screenshot of the comments on her Instagram Story, Kaley fumed: "I'm so sorry I bent over in a way where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question: Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?"

It's not the first time the 'Charmed' star - who was forced to postpone her honeymoon to five months after the couple's July wedding due to shoulder surgery - has been bombarded with body shaming comments.

In October, the 33-year-old star went on a rant on her Instagram story after some "social media trolls" decided to ask her if she was carrying a child, and she had a similar response.

In the video, she said: "So, because I'm in traffic I thought I'd take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls. I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant.

"Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?' It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that.

"I'm not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up."

Although she might not be pregnant now, the actress previously said she and Karl were "meant to have children", and said she was already thinking about starting a family.

Kaley - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting - said: "I'm definitely - I'm not there yet. I'm not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids.

"But I'm a worker bee right now - kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we're meant to have children."