Kaley Cuoco is Expecting Her First Child

Kaley Cuoco will soon become a mother.

The 36-year-old "Flight Attendant" actress revealed on October 11 that Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a baby girl.

"Pelphrey, a baby girl due in 2023, will make us feel incredibly lucky and happy. You are my (true) love, Tommy Pelphrey! "In front of a collection of images documenting the couple's pregnancy journey, Cuoco exclaimed.



She and Pelphrey are seen grinning in the first photo of the former "Big Bang Theory" star holding a cake with pink frosting.

In other pictures, the couple can be seen grinning while holding up many pregnancy tests while holding mugs with the names "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" on them. The duo is seen holding up cute onesies in two of Cuoco's photos.



After meeting in April, Cuoco and Pelphrey started dating, which Kaley Cuoco described to USA Today as "love at first sight."

Kaley Cuoco told the publication, "We share the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her), which is so Hollywood.”Oh my God, I think you two are wonderful for each other," Kaley Cuoco exclaimed.



"We first met at the "Ozark" premiere (in April). I was standing with Andrea when Tom entered the room. When I heard his voice and turned around, it seemed as though my life had ended or was about to begin. I felt it. Love at first sight occurred "She bragged.

"We connected immediately. Although I feel as though I have known him my entire life, I wasn't prepared for him. We're prepared to create a future together,” Kaley Cuoco added.

Kaley Cuoco, who divorced her spouse Karl Cook in 2021, accompanied Pelphrey at the 2022 Emmys.

This story is still developing.

Written By: Lara Al- Nimri