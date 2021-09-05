Kaley Cuoco Files For Divorce From Karl Cook After Three Years

Kaley Cuoco and husband of three years Karl Cook announce they are divorcing.

And on Friday the former couple shared a lengthy statement saying, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,".

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The Big Bang Theory star and the equestrian started dating in 2016, they're relationship started after Cuoco had filed for divorce from her previous husband, professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

On their third wedding anniversary this year, the two both posted loving messages in honor of the day.

'''NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!! '' Kaley wrote.

Cook took to Instagram to share his own tribute to his no-estranged wife in celebration of their wedding anniversary.

''I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!'' Cook wrote.