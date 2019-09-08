Kalinda Bennington is Engaged 2 Years After Her Husband Chester's Suicide

Talinda Bennington has announced she is engaged to marry her new boyfriend two years after the suicide of her husband, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.





"I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F," Bennington said in an Instagram post on Friday. "I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein."

​

TMZ reported the late singer's family is supportive of Bennington's relationship with her fiance, who is a Los Angeles firefighter.

His full name has not been publicly disclosed.

E! News noted the Benningtons were married for more than a decade, and had a son and two daughters together when he hanged himself in 2017. He was 41.