Kamilya Ward Oozes Femininity in New Music Video 'Ya Zaal'

Algerian star, Kamilya Ward, released her new song in Lebanese dialect titled "Ya Zaal" (Oh Sadness) on YouTube adding a new hit to her resume.





Kamilya's fans were impressed with the song and its lyrics, and its innovative music video managed to attract them especially that it managed to combine modernity and modesty at the same time.

In her new clip, 'The Arab Idol' ex-contestant showed her sensitive feminine side, unlike in previous songs, in which she portrayed the strong side of a woman's personality.

'Ya Zaal' lyrics are by Ahmed Essam, It is composed by Bassem Yahya, and its music video was directed by Shehab Shehab and produced by Lifestylez Studios.

