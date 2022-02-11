Kanye Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Over Billie Row

Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday to demand that Billie Eilish apologize for her recent comments regarding Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

The Donda rapper started out by saying 'come on Billie we love you' and adding that no one intended for the tragedy to happen and that 'Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage.'

The 44-year-old musician then issued an ultimatum, saying, 'I need Billie to apologize before I perform.'

Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives,' he started out his statement.

'No one intended this to happen Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened,' he continued.

'And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,' he concluded, though it's unclear whether Scott will be performing with the rapper on stage.

Eilish replaced Scott on the Coachella bill after the tragic events at Astroworld.

Meanwhile the singer commented back saying, 'literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan.'

'No one intended this to happen Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella' Kanye stated.

Kanye also went off on a fan who commented, 'Man's off the meds album gonna go crazy.'

Kanye's statement comes after Eilish, 20, recently stopped her show to give an inhaler to a fan who couldn’t breathe, and made a comment that many took to be a dig at Scott.

After noticing a distressed fan, Eilish stopped her show and directed medical staff to administer aid to the fan and subsequently asked the other attendees to step back and let the individual in question regain their composure.