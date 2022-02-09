Kanye West Asks God For Kim and His Family Back

Kanye West took to Instagram to share a picture of a photo collage of his and Kim Kardashian's children, with a caption pleading for his family's return.

'GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” Kanye wrote in the caption of the post.

The rapper had been very public about his divorce and problems with the TV personality, as he shared a series of posts expressing his concerns about his daughter North using the TikTok app, however Ye deleted the posts.

West previously explained that he doesn't want his daughter to use the social media app, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the 44-year-old captioned the image.

A representative of Kim released a statement saying that Kanye's attacks are 'hurtful': "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

West later replied to the statement, '"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after [daughter] Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs [Kardashian's chief marketing officer] Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way …"

And the Sunday after that he posted: "I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?".

"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER," West wrote. "SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING."

West continued: "NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE."

Meanwhile, West has been dating actress Julia Fox, while Kim has moved on and started a new chapter with SNL star Pete Davidson.