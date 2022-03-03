Kanye West Buries Pete Davidson Alive in New Creepy Music Video

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Kanye West released a new disturbing music video this Wednesday.

The new song which is titled 'Eazy' West takes another shot at his now legally ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson.

The video which featured clay animation, shows a clay replica of Davidson being kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive by West.

"God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass" the lyrics say, And by the end of the video, a tank full of roses which are also similar to the ones Kanye bought for the KKW beauty founder on Valentines day appear, then "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE," appear on the screen.\

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single by a Los Angeles judge.

Kim filed the request almost three months ago, and Kanye opposed the request.

The former couple have been in a contentious divorce battle for one year, and they share four children together.