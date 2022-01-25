Kanye West Claims That Pete Davidson Buy His Clothes From 'The Mall'

Kanye West thins Kim Kardashian's new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson is fake.

It was reported that Kanye has been telling his friends that Pete 'wears the worse clothes ever' and they look like 'items from the mall', and that he feels suppressed by Kim because he has kept a lot of things quiet for her.

"Kanye felt like he gave her the world when he redid her closet and thought he was helping. "He sees fashion as art and wanted to bring her into that world." a source said

'For one, he believes her relationship with Pete Davidson is fake. He believes the Kardashians make up story lines for their lives and he's sick of it.' the source revealed.

'He feels she is going for the complete opposite of him to upset him and it pisses him off.'

The rapper is also worried about the fact the his and Kim's children are turning into 'mini Hiltons' because of how Kim is making them dress, and is worried about his daughter north having a TikTok account.



Kanye has been focusing on his new relationship with Julia Fox. The pair have been spotted out together several times in the last month, often wearing similar outfits.