Kanye West Cries on Stage! And Here is Why

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, collapsed into tears while on stage at the listening party for his new album ''Donda'' in Las Vegas.

Kanye West's crying occurred while performing "Love Unconditionally" for the first time on stage, as he fell to his knees, his face hidden from view.

British newspaper, the Mirror, said that West cried because he missed his family, as Kim Kardashian formally filed for divorce from him in February of this year, after nearly seven years of marriage, and demanded joint legal and material custody of their four children.

Kanye entered the stage in a red puffy jacket, pants, and orange Yeezy shoes, and a brown rubber mask.

It is reported that the 'Flashing Lights'' singer cried excessively while performing the lyrics, saying: "I lose my family... I lose my family... I lose my family."

.@KanyeWest has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 as a writer, producer, or performer in each of the last 21 years, every year since the start of the century. pic.twitter.com/VCU5bg1Q3G — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) July 27, 2021

The song which is named after Kanye's Late mom 'Donda' features an audio broadcast of his mother, telling him: "Never give up on your family, no matter the circumstances."

Kim and her two sons North and Saint were sitting in the audience, and the latter intended to coordinate her clothes with Kanye's clothes, as she also wore red.

Some snaps on social media showed that their two children, Chicago and Salem, were also present with their nannies.

Kim Kardashian wept on TV when she spoke for the first time about the real reasons for her historic divorce from American hip-hop singer Kanye West.

In the latest episodes of her reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", Kim expressed her sadness over her "failure" to marry, for the third time, and broke down in tears

Reports indicate that West's fortune from singing and his other business, such as shoes and clothes, is $1.3 billion, as he is considered one of the richest artists in the world.