Kanye West Crosses Out Pete Davidson's Face in New Instagram Post

Kanye West posted new memes targeting celebs like Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

West shared a black and white throwback from a dinner at Nobu Malibu with Kid Cudi and Davidson, West crossed the SNL star's face with a red 'X', and captioned the post: ''I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER,', the post has since been deleted.

The rapper also threw shade at Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish, as he shared a picture of a handwritten note that read 'Just so everyone knows, Cudi won't be on Donda, because he is friends with you know who, we all speak in Billie language now.'

West referred to Davidson, who is in a relationship with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

The statement was also deleted from his Instagram page.

Kid shortly replied to the handwritten statement saying ''Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album **** dinosaur hahaha everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray u for brother.''

Kanye also shared a number of other childish memes including a mock movie poster for Marvel, and changed the charachters of the poster to Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish , Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashina, Travis Scott, Tristian thompson and Drake.

One more meme pitted the trio of Ye, Drake and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince against Cudi and Davidson.