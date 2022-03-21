Kanye West Gets BANNED From Attending The Grammys

Rapper Kanye West will be banned from performing at the Grammy Awards next month.

The announcement comes after the rapper's recent racist posts and unbalanced behavior on social media.

A representative of the rapper confirmed the details to The Hollywood Reporter, and West claimed he received a call Friday evening to notify him that he had been cancelled from this year's Grammys line-up before the ceremony which will take place on April 3.

The academy's decision came after the decision to ban Kanye West from Instagram for 24 hours, as Meta said that the content on his account violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and racism, after he used offensive comments against Trevor Noah, a comedian and presenter of the Daily Show.

Noah said Ye's behavior should not be laughed off and called his attempts to win Kardashian back "more and more belligerent."

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous," Noah said. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

''What we're seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her," Noah said

Ye responded to Noah's comments with a now-deleted post on the social media platform, writing alternate lyrics to "Kumbaya" that included a racial epithet.

