Kanye West, Irina Shayk Are Still Friends

Kanye West is “still friends” with Irina Shayk.

The 44-year-old reality star briefly romanced the 35-year-old model before their split last month, but sources have said there’s no bad blood between the couple and they’re still good friends even after their romance came to an end.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Kanye and Irina are still friends. They will always be friends and support each other’s work.”

The news comes after several sources previously said the couple weren’t serious as their fling only lasted a few months before it was called off.



Another source recently said: "It was never serious. [Kanye] wanted to pursue something with Irina that wasn't going to happen. He got very busy with work, and they were in different places. It kind of fizzled out from there. They are still friendly and there's a lot of mutual respect. It just was never going to turn into a full-blown relationship."

In July, it was announced the couple had split, but just a few days later it was stated they had never actually separated.

A source said at the time: “[Break-up rumours] are just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for three hours.

“They are very much still dating, they were just together for the 4th of July weekend in San Francisco where he's working right now.”

But then in August, they were once again reported to have broken up.

Another insider said: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”