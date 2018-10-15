Kanye West Posts an Impromptu Performance on Twitter

Kanye quoted a line from the iconic rap group EPMD (Source: kanyewestt_official / Instagram)

Kanye West has posted an impromptu performance from Uganda on his Twitter account.



The controversial rap star - who has travelled to the African country to finish recording his latest album - returned to the micro-blogging platform over the weekend and has now posted a lengthy video of himself rapping while wrapped in the Ugandan flag.





Kanye, 41, captioned the video "Spaceship call earth 3 Uganda Domes. (sic)"



In the video, the 'Famous' hitmaker quoted a line from the iconic rap group EPMD, saying: "Relax your mind / Let your conscious be free."



He continued: "No matter what they say / I'ma still be me / We're free / We're free."



Later in the video, Kanye gets up as the DJ stops playing the music.



Kanye tells him: "Don't stop the music unless I say stop the music ... turn that music back on, OK? Turn it up. Turn it loud."



The chart-topping rapper - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with wife Kim Kardashian West - also delivered some freestyle verses.



He raps: "Ya'll getting money do ya really fall. Ya'll slaves to money y'all gonna really fall. / Y'all tryin to open up another mall / We gonna open up our souls after all / This right here is the last call."



Kanye continued: "Yeah we gonna put it on blast off / yeah, we're gonna put this song on blast off / Yeah yeah we show up with the mask off. Yeah, check the space ships, we blast off / Yeah yeah, check the space ships, we blast off."



Meanwhile, Kanye previously revealed why he wanted to go to Africa to finish recording 'Yahndi'.

He said: "We have to go to what is known as Africa.



"I just need to go and find out what it's really called and grab the soil and cook five meals a day so the metabolism stays up and have my kids in the studio and have my mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we're recording."