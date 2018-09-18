Kanye announced the new record 'Yandhi' on his Twitter account on Tuesday (Source: kanyewestt_official - Instagram)

Kanye West is to release new album 'Yandhi' on September 29.

The 'All Day' rapper's next project is believed to be a follow-up record to 2013's 'Yeezus', and Def Jam Recordings have seemingly confirmed this to be true.

When Complex magazine tweeted: "Yeezus 2 coming? [via @kanyewest]", the record label simply replied with the eyes emojis.

Kanye announced the new record on his Twitter account on Tuesday (18.09.18) by sharing a picture of a clear CD box which he'd sent as an iMessage and replied to with a text, reading: "YANDHI 9 29 18 (sic)"

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker is also going to be a special guest alongside film star Adam Driver on the first episode of the new season of 'Saturday Night Live' when it returns to screens on his album's release day.

The prolific star has released five albums so far this year, including solo LP 'Ye' - which he re-wrote after he realised his outspoken lyrics may offend people because of the uproar he caused when he declared in an interview with TMZ that slavery was a "choice" for black people - and his Kid Cudi record 'Kids See Ghosts'.

The 41-year-old producer also recently teased that he has a sequel to 2011's 'Watch The Throne', his collaborative record with Jay-Z, on the way.

He tweeted earlier this month: "throne2 coming soon (sic)"

The hip-hop star - who has children North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old daughter Chicago with his wife Kim Kardashian West - also recently started work on his joint record with fellow Chicago-native Chance the Rapper.

The pair hit the studio with producer Zaytove last month, after Kanye confirmed they were set to begin the process of making the hotly-anticipated seven-track LP.

Kanye said: "I came home to work with Chance on his new album."

Speaking previously on the project, the latter said: "We've just started making it, but I don't want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you."