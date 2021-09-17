Kanye West Releases New Music Video

Just weeks after its official release, following three highly-publicized listening parties, Kanye West has dropped the first music video from his new album Donda.

The music video is for his track 24, which includes footage taken from the second listening party event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The video even features one of the night's most controversial moments, where West himself seemingly was 'ascending' right out of the arena.

The video begins amid the massive crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a sea of hands swaying to the music.

The singer is then seen 'ascending' towards the massive opening in the stadium, as if he was ascending to heaven.

Another shot shows him ascending from directly below him, as he's raised towards the heavens in the midst of an angelic lighting array.

The video shows Kanye seemingly continuing to ascend, as footage of his mother Donda West is shown.

The singer continues to ascend and fly through the clouds peacefully, as more footage of Donda is shown.

He's then seen reaching his hands out towards the sun as he begins to ascend above the clouds into the clear blue yonder.

The video ends by pulling back further and further until the ascending Kanye is lost in the immense sky.

The video was directed by Nick Knight, with Britt Lloyd providing the cinematography for the video.

West held listening events at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22 and August 5, with a third and final listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 26.

The album was released on August 29, though West claimed that Universal Music Group released it without his permission, which the label denied.

Donda debuted atop the Billboard 200 album charts, making it his 10th straight #1 album.

It was also a hit on streaming services, with Apple and Spotify both revealing it had the biggest opening-day streaming tallies.