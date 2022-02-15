Kanye West Sends Kim a Truck of Roses After His Split From Julia Fox

Kanye West sends a truckload of roses to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day, hoping to win her back.

The rapper shared a picture of the black truck that was flooded with red roses, ''MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹, he captioned.

Kanye, who split from his model girlfriend Julia Fox just a day before valentines day is currently in a public dispute to win the KKW Beauty founder who is currently in a relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

Before sharing the picture of the truck, Kanye shared a screenshot of Kardashian and Davidson on their date at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn New York on the 12h of February.

Ye concluded the caption by writing that people call him ''I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY''

''WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES''