Kanye West Will Release His New Album 'Jesus Is King' on Sunday

Kanye West will release his new album on Sunday (29.09.19).

The 42-year-old rapper was due to release his latest record 'Jesus Is King' on Friday (27.09.19) but his wife Kim Kardashian West has revealed that Kanye is working on the final mixes for the project and will release it after listening sessions in Chicago and New York.





She wrote in an Instagram story: "Kanye is doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday. He's dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes."

And Kanye is also planning to release an IMAX film in October called 'Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience', which he recently previewed a "small clip of".

Kim added: "I can't wait for you guys to see this @imax film in October."

Kanye last dropped an album in June 2018 when he released eighth record 'Ye'.

Just three months later, he revealed his next album would be called 'Yandhi' but the release was then postponed indefinitely.

In March this year, Kanye was said to have been eyeing up a collaboration with Dua Lipa for his new record.

An insider said at the time: "Kanye is super impressed with Dua's voice and he knows she's really hot property in the industry right now.

"He met her at the church service he holds in LA every Sunday and is now keen to get her on board.

"She's already teamed up with Calvin Harris and he saw how well that song did commercially.

"He's got a few songs he thinks Dua would be perfect for and is really eager to get her on his next album 'Yandhi'."