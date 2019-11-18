Kanye West's Confidence is on Top as He Says He's The 'Greatest Artist'

The 'Jesus is King' hitmaker - who brought his Sunday Service to Texas over the weekend - opened up about his Christian beliefs and admitted he was inspired to start his own gatherings of faith following his 2016 breakdown.



Ahead of his own Sunday Service performance, Kanye appeared at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday (17.11.19) in Houston, Texas, and told those gathered: "I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil's been distracting me for a long time.



"When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there's documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas."



The 42-year-old rapper - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - went on to explain that he believes God is now using him, despite "all of that arrogance and cockiness that y'all have seen from me".



He explained: "Because every time I stand up, I feel that I'm standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, 'I'm here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.' Jesus has won the victory.



"I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him."



It was previously revealed Kanye is "extremely passionate" about his faith and wants to share his beliefs with others.



A source said: "Kanye is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people.



"He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.



"He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people's brokenness and their issues."

