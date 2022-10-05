Kanye: ''White Lives Matter, BLM Was a Scam''

Kanye West sparked controversy earlier on Tuesday amid calming Black Lives Matter was a scam.

The rapper took to his Instagram to share a picture of him wearing a 'White Lives Matter sweater at his Yeezy fashion show which took place in Paris on Monday.

Kanye wrote: ''Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're welcome.'''

Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 following the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman.

Modeling for the rapper's show was the chronicler of black people's struggle for freedom, Bob Marley's granddaughter Selah Marley.

Attending the fashion show was Oscar-winner Will Smith's son, Jaden, who left the show during Kanye's opening speech due to the controversy.

Soon after, Jaden shared a series of tweets explaining to his follower that he had to leave the show, adding: 'Black Lives Matter

It is pretty much known how much Kanye has clashed with the African American community, as in 2018, West, who is also known as 'Ye' has implied that slavery was "a choice." saying: '(400 years of) slavery was a choice.