Kardashian Clan is Back to Los Angeles after Blissful Holiday to Bali

The Kardashian/Jenner clan returned to Los Angeles following a blissful holiday to Bali, where Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also indulged in getting readings from healers and having a session with a medium.

And in the trailer for the upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kim confides in Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq about what one medium told Khloe regarding her relationship with Tristan Thompson.





Khloe's older sister revealed that she is concerned for her and her situation with Tristan, specifically at the fact that she took him back after he cheated on her with multiple women.

We exclusively revealed that Tristan cheated on Khloe with a strip club worker named Lani Blair - his first cheating scandal.

Other outlets soon followed with more women he had trysts with.

Two days later, Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, on April 12, 2018.

Despite the cheating scandal, Khloe, 34, took Tristan, 28, back until breaking up for good in February 2019 - amid his second cheating scandal - when he kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

At the time of filming for the episode in the KUWTK trailer, the second cheating scandal had not yet occurred.

Kim said to Malika that the medium 'told her [Khloe] she has lot of hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her.'

She said that: 'She's been going back in forth and can't make a decision in the relationship and I so feel that.'

Speaking directly to the camera, Kim explained further: 'I think I'm always concerned about Khloe. Obviously everything that they've been through, I don't think you can just forget about it.'

Kim is referring to his first cheating scandal.

A flashback from Bali is seen, where a translator for a medium tells Khloe: 'There's something that is hurting you... your mind... and that you feel is a traumatic experience.'

Adding: 'Sometimes you don't trust the person that you are with now. You feel fear.'

Another flashback is seen of Khloe on the plane back to Los Angeles from Bali: 'I don't feel like I have an answer. Like, OK, I'm going to be with Tristan forever or I'm going to break up with him. I still feel like when will I ever know?'

Kim then tells the camera: 'It's definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own but I just worry about her. And as a best friend I feel like she can really open up to Malika and just spend some time.'

Malika, after hearing what the medium said, tells Kim: 'Well, we shall see.'

Kim and Malika also briefly discuss Kim's baby number four.

Malika asked: 'Are you so excited? Baby number four!'

Kim responds: 'I know it's crazy but what's crazier is, so when we were in Bali, we saw this medium and she was this blind lady. She told me you are going to have another son and it is going to be your father reincarnated.'

'Stop,' Malika said in disbelief.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!.