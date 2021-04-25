The Kardashian Family Won't Agree With Caitlyn Jenner's Politics Position

The 71-year-old reality star and former Olympian has revealed she is filing paperwork to run for the political position, which is currently held by Gavin Newsom but it has been claimed that her famous family will not publicly endorse her.



According to TMZ, Caitlyn's relationship with the Kardashians has been strained by her divorce from their mother Kris Jenner.



And the website also claims that the Kardashians do not agree with Caitlyn's politics.



Meanwhile, Caitlyn announced her candidacy in a lengthy statement on social media, saying: "California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.



“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality.”



Current governor Gavin Newsom is only two years into his four-year term, but there is a petition to recall his position.

If the petition is successful, the voters of California will have their say on whether they want Gavin sacked, and if the majority says yes, a vote will be held to select a new governor.