The Kardashian's Business Manager Gets Murdered, Suspect Gets Arrested

The Kardashian's and Nicki Minaj's business manager was found dead in her car on December 23rd, she was 55.

The manager whose name was Angela Kukawski was reported missing on December 22nd, and LAPD officers started a follow-up the next day.

LAPD later released a statement confirming that the 55 year-old was found dead in her vehicle in Simi Valley in California.

Angela's boyfriend, 49-year old Jason Barker was arrested on suspicion of the murder according to the Los Angeles Police Department as they claim the manager was murdered in their Sherman Oaks residence before putting her body in her vehicle and was driven to Simi Valley on December the 23rd.

The cause of death was 'sharp and blunt force injuries of the head and neck and strangulation'.

The murder weapon was a knife, and the D.A. claims Angie's boyfriend murdered her "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose."

LAPD News: Homicide Victim Found in Simi Valley pic.twitter.com/7eos9rfZef — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2021

Barker’s bail was set at $3,070,000. The LA County Sheriff’s Department booking report lists Barker’s next court date as Jan. 12, 2022.

The manager who is a mother of 5 worked at a Los Angeles-based management firm called Boulevard Management which represented A-list celebs such as Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, The Kardashians/Jenners, Offset and Tupac Shakur's estate.

The Kardashian Jenner Family shared a statement remembering the late manager, ''Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

