Kardashians or Hadids? No it's the Shiha Sisters' Dancing Power at a Daytime Festival! Watch

Shiha sisters Hana, Hala and Rasha, created a buzz in Hurghada, Egypt, were they were seen singing and dancing at a daytime festival.





Social media users circulated a video detailing their day at a festival, where the Shiha sisters appeared during a daytime party. They were dancing, singing, eating, and playing a game of questions and answers.

The trio were in Hurghada at the time to attend the 3rd annual El Gouna International Film Festival.

Hala Shiha appeared in the video wearing a revealing outfit. She had on a strapless dress that provoked her followers to attack her, especially since she used to wear a headscarf and conservative clothes.