The Kardashians Share 2018 Christmas Card

The Kardashian family has shared on social media the latest edition of its traditional Christmas card.

"Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas I have all I could ever want FAMILY," Khloe Kardashian captioned the image on Instagram.

The group picture shows Khloe and her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner with all of their children and their niece Dream.

Missing from the portrait are Dream's dad Robert, who is the women's brother; as well as Kendall Jenner, their sister; and Kris Jenner, their mother. None of the reality stars' partners, including Kim's husband Kanye West are in the picture.

Everyone in the photo is barefoot, wearing white clothing and sitting down.

Kim posted the same image on her account, explaining: "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules were changing, my husband was in and out of town."

She said her mother and Kendall weren't in the portrait because they had been at a meeting.

"So this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas," she wrote.