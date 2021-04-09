Karlie Kloss Will No Longer be the Main Host of Project Runway

Karlie Kloss will not return to ‘Project Runway’ as a host, but will continue to work on the production.

The 28-year-old model took over hosting duties on the hit reality competition in 2018 after long-time stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that they would not be returning to the show.

And after just two seasons as the show’s presenter, Karlie – who welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner last month – has decided she will take a step back from full-time hosting duties, and will instead make guest appearances in the upcoming season.

Bravo announced the changes on Wednesday (04.07.21), when they also revealed that mentor Christian Siriano – who took over from Tim Gunn – and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth will all return.



Following the confirmation of Karlie’s smaller role, sources confirmed the beauty is “excited to still be involved”, but is spending more time on other “incredible” ventures this year.

An insider told People magazine: "She's also got some incredible things cooking on the business and philanthropic fronts that she's really passionate about and pouring a lot of her time into right now. I know she can't wait for the season and is excited to still be involved.

She loves Christian, Elaine, Nina and Brandon so much."

Production on ‘Project Runway’s 19th season is set to begin this spring in New York City.

Meanwhile, Karlie’s husband Joshua announced on March 15 the model has given birth to her first child, whose name and gender are not yet known to the public.

Joshua shared a photo of the newborn, who was wearing a blue hat and had their facial features out of shot, on Instagram and simply captioned the post: "welcome to the world (sic)"