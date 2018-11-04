Kate Beckinsale Enjoys Passionate KISS With Comedian Jack Whitehall

Budding romance: Kate Beckinsale and Jack Whitehall have been pictured heading back to a £2,000 a night hotel together after enjoying a passionate kiss at a karaoke bar (Source: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

Kate Beckinsale and Jack Whitehall have been pictured heading back to a £2,000-a-night hotel together after enjoying a passionate kiss at a karaoke bar.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the Hollywood actress, 45, and the comedian, 30, were spotted in a steamy embrace as they partied the night away at an exclusive club in Los Angeles on Friday.

During their date night, the pair dined at celeb hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood but left separately to avoid being photographed together, reconvening at Blind Dragon karaoke lounge.

An onlooker told the publication: 'They were like a pair of loved-up teenagers and weren’t trying to hide their feelings, they were practically sitting on top of each other in the booth of the nightclub and were laughing with each other.

'Kate rested her hand on Jack’s shoulder and she kept laughing and smiling at his jokes, as the night progressed, he seemed to be growing in confidence and put his arm around her and gave her a hug.

'Then he decided to put his hand around the back of Kate’s neck and pulled her across him, where they started to passionately kiss.'

Ladies man: The Hollywood actress, 45, and the comedian, 30, were spotted in a steamy embrace as they partied the night away

MailOnline has contacted Kate and Jack's representatives for comment.

Kate, who is 15-years older than Jack, put on a racy display for her night out, donning a pair of fishnet tights, black hot pants and suede thigh-high boots.

In video footage obtained by The Sun, the Aviator star put on a very cosy display as she headed to The London Hotel with the budding actor.

Kate divorced director Len Wiseman in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. She has previously been linked with on-off American toyboy Matt Rife.

She has a 19-year-old daughter Lily with her former husband, the actor Michael Sheen, 49, who she split from in 2003.

Jack meanwhile was in a relationship with actress Gemma Chan, 35, but the pair called time on their relationship after six years together in 2017

An insider told The Sun at the time the couple remain friends despite the break-up, and decided to go their separate ways after finding it more and more difficult to spend time together.

The source said: 'Jack and Gemma secretly pulled the plug on their relationship but remain good friends.

'For the past couple of years they've both been finding it difficult to make proper time for one another and, with their schedules showing no signs of slowing down, have decided to go their separate ways.

'It's sad but they remain supportive of one another.'

Jack and Gemma first began dating after meeting on the set of Jack's comedy-drama series Fresh Meat in 2011, and both have gone on to have hugely successful acting careers.

Break-up: Comedian Jack and actress Gemma Chan, 35, split after six years together in November last year

He was also romantically linked to Kirsty Gallacher, 45, back in April. The pair have reportedly been friends for years.

The Sun reported the chemistry between Kirsty and Jack reached boiling point at a star-studded event, which reportedly resulted in a 'romp'.

While Jack is a hugely successful stand-up comedian, he is forging an acting career in Hollywood, most recently starring in Disney's newly-released film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms.