Kate Hudson Plays Dress-up With Her Daughter

On Saturday, Kate Hudson played dress-up with her seven-month-old daughter Rani Rose (with Lightwave Records founder Danny Fujikawa), whom she claimed 'likes tulle in the morning.'





The 40-year-old Oscar nominee also has a 15-year-old son Ryder with her ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson; as well as a seven-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

'It's great. Seeing the boys with her,' the nepotistically-privileged daughter of Goldie Hawn told GMA in April.

'She likes tulle in the morning': On Saturday, Kate Hudson played dress-up with her seven-month-old daughter Rani Rose with Lightwave Records founder Danny Fujikawa

May 12 family portrait: The 40-year-old Oscar nominee also has a 15-year-old son Ryder with her ex-husband, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson; as well as a seven-year-old son Bingham with ex-fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy

'I feel like I tear up every day because Ryder is so big. He's 15 now and to see him with his sister and to be a real helper...

'Everyone's so happy and I feel, right now...even though it's chaotic, the energy is calm and loving and peaceful right now and I'm just in a great place.'

Kate's social media post came five days after Sia announced via Twitter that her directorial debut Music will 'be out in October.'

Hudson famously shaved her head to play a sober drug dealer taking care of her autistic sister (Maddie Ziegler) in the big-screen musical drama co-written by Dallas Clayton.

'I think it might be good,' the Australian 43-year-old told Rolling Stone back in August.

'It's not exceptional yet...I'm a little bit ashamed I couldn't make it exceptional. That was my dream, to make the first movie an exceptional work. But what are you gonna do? I'm only human.'

Music also features One Dollar actor Leslie Odom, Jr., Last Man Standing actor Hector Elizondo, and Star Trek: Discovery actress Tig Notaro.

Audiences last saw the Fabletics co-founder portray alleged rape victim Eleanor Strubing in Reginald Hudlin's critically-acclaimed box office bomb Marshall in 2017.