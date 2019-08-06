Kathem Al Saher and Tamer Hosni out of 'the Voice Kids' Judging Panel

Preparations for 'The Voice Kids' third season have started and it seems Kathem Al Saher and Tamer Hosni are out of the new season's judging panel.





There are leaks that say there are changes in the jury of 'the Voice Kids', including Tamer Hosni leaving the judging panel because of MBC's desire to reduce expenses, and he is expected to be replaced by singer Mohammed Hamaki.

The leaks added that Mohamed Hamaki will be in the judging panel of both 'The Voice' and 'The Voice Kids', alongside Nancy Ajram who will continue to be part of the panel in the new kids season.



With Kathem Al Saher leaving from the program, stars Hussein Al Jasmi and Majed Al Mohandes are rumored names to be offered his seat, but it was not announced if they agreed on the offer or not.

Hussein al-Jasmi has denied joining the jury of 'The Voice', stressing that no one talked to him from the program's personnel, but he acknowledged the program's and success.

'The Voice' program is scheduled to start next September with a new jury that will include Mohammed Hamaki, Ragheb Alama, Ahlam and Samira Said.