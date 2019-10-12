Katherine McNamara, Eion Bailey Announce Joining Stephen King Series

Katherine McNamara, Eion Bailey and Hamish Linklater are set to star in CBS All Access' upcoming limited series The Stand, based on the 1978 Stephen King novel of the same name.

McNamara, Bailey and Linklater joins a cast that also includes Amber Heard, James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, Owen Teague, Brad William and Daniel Sunjata.



The Stand, a limited series that will premiere in 2020, follows an epidemic super flu that wipes out most of humanity. Survivors band together and must deal with the villainous Randall Flagg who has gathered society's outcasts to his side.

McNamara (Shadowhunters, Arrow) will portray Julie Lawry who hails from a small town and has a wild side.





Bailey (Once Upon a Time, Ray Donovan) will portray Teddy Weizak, a survivor of the super flu while Linklater (Legion) will be seen as Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious-disease specialist who wants to stop the super flu.

Josh Boone is writing and executive producing the series with Ben Cavell. Boone also serves as director.

The Stand was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1994 which starred Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Ossie Davis and Gary Sinise.