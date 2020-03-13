Katie Holmes Finally 'Knows' Who She is When Turned 40

Katie Holmes finally felt she "knew" who she was when she turned 40.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star - who has 13-year-old daughter Suri with her ex-husband Tom Cruise - learned that her "feelings and insights were worthy" when she reached the milestone age.

She shared: "People say you don't really know yourself until you're 40. I'm 41. I have seen things. I have experienced things. I know what I'm talking about, and I know that my feelings and my insights are worthy. I'm going to listen to myself instead of deferring to someone else. That's a big step as a human. It takes time."

However, there's one thing the 41-year-old actress doesn't like about being over 40 - she can't use her usual tricks nowadays.

Speaking to the April issue of InStyle magazine, she said: "As I told a friend of mine, 'You know what's so upsetting about the 40s? My old tricks don't work.' I have older siblings; I'm the baby of five. So I was always the cute one, and you get used to being the little cute one.

Then you wake up one day I'm basically always putting lotion on. I do all that Barbara Sturm stuff: hyaluronic, face brightening, face cream, skin cream. It's so vain. But that happens. It kind of hits you ... It's very odd. I used to get away with no makeup. When I was a teenager and a young actress, it was about being sort of grungy. Now I'm like, 'Oh god, I have to do stuff!' It sounds so superficial."