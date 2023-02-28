Katy breaks down in tears on air, here's why

ALBAWABA - Katy Perry broke down in tears during an episode of American Idol, season 21.

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie met contestant Trey Louis who performed a song titles "Stone" by Whiskey Meyers.

And the 21 year old performer had the perfect voice according to the judges, amid his audition, he was asked why he joined the contestant of American Idol, and that's what brought Katy Perry to break down into tears.

Louis shared: "In May 2018, a gunman walked into my school. I was in art room one. He shot up art room two, before he made his way to art room one. Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed; two teachers were killed, and it’s just really been negative, man. Santa Fe has had a bad rap here since 2018."

Perry could not hold in her emotions, she broke down crying and yelled: "Our country has f**king failed us! This is not ok. You should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that f**king bulls**t."

"You didn’t have to lose eight friends! I hope that you remind people that we have to change because, you know what? I’m scared too!"

Richie shared: "We have tolerated this for so long, for too long. It’s become a norm."

The three judges said: "You're going to Hollywood."