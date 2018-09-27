Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Back on: Reunited couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen looking closer than ever as they arrived at the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean at Opera de Monte-Carlo on Wednesday evening (Source: David Fisher - REX - Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Monte-Carlo Gala Disable alert for Albert II Follow >

They've been back together for six months, having rekindled their lost love earlier this year.

And on-off couple of two years Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked closer than ever as they arrived at the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean at the iconic Opera de Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Wednesday evening, marking their first ever red carpet appearance together.

Hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco, the A-list couple were in good company as they joined fellow sparkling celebrities, happily cosying up together to be photographed.

Actor Orlando, 41, was seen leaning in to his pop star girlfriend, 33, to whisper something to her, leaving her smiling coyly as they walked the red carpet.

Katy wore a salmon, figure-hugging number, with mirrorball-inspired sleeves, which she accentuated with a pop of pink lipstick.

She wore her trademarked bleach-blonde, cropped mane swept to one side, and added sparkling diamond earrings to her look.

Katy's gown featured a thigh-grazing leg split and she added white strap heels to the ensemble, as well as a sweep of thick mascara to her lashes for added dramatic flair.

Orlando looked suave in an open-collar white shirt and a black suit as he posed closely with his partner.

Earlier in the day, the pair had gushed over one another in flirty social media posts, from a private jet that was taking them to France for the Gala.

Katy - who spent over 11 months on tour, finally wrapping things up in late August - was heard branding Orlando her her 'chocolate chip' as they traveled by plane into the French city.

Sharing videos to her Instagram from the aircraft, Katy said 'look at this mint and chip off the old block,' in an over the top English accent, while the Troy actor sat smiling at her in a mint green hoodie.

'I'm a chocolate chip,' responded Orlando. 'He's a chocolate chip,' reiterated the Teenage Dream singer.

Another clip shared the singer's Instagram page showed Orlando finishing up putting on a suit, obviously ahead of the Gala.

'Lemme touch ur butt' was written in bright flashing letters on a heart pasted on the clip, and Sir Mix-a-Lot's Baby Got Back played in the background as the Lord of the Rings actor dressed.

'Will you show me your trunk baby... turn around,' requested the Roar belter, to which the Elizabethtown star took the direction and shook his derriere.

This is round two for Katy and Orlando who first got together in January of 2016. They stayed together for a little over a year before splitting in February 2017, but then resumed their relationship in April of this year.

Despite it being a particularly busy year for the singer, she has done her best to make time for romance. The couple has been spotted together in Los Angeles, London, and a variety of other locations recently, looking happy and closer than ever.

Putting on an equally loved-up display were new parents Chloe Green and Jeremy 'Hot Felon' Meeks - who were clearly ready to get themselves back on the social circuit on Wednesday night, having welcomed son Jayden to the world in June, keeping a low-profile since then.

Chloe, 27, looked fantastic, dolled up in a black and grey animal print gown, nipped in at the waist with a statement black studded leather belt.

The garment cascaded to the floor in wavy layers, finished with a multitude of feathered frills, and featuring a split that teased her pins.

She wore black strap heels to complete the ensemble and accessorised with simplistic diamond earrings and a silver bangle.

She let her brunette locks fall in gentle waves around her bare shoulders and lightly dusted her cheeks with a sweep of blush, and her lips with a slick of gloss.

Jeremy looked edgily smart, as usual, in a slick black shirt, tie and velvet suit. He allowed himself a flash of bling with a gold band, which he wore around his right wrist.

The pair put on a romantic display as they shared a kiss for the cameras, before heading inside.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary - him in all black, her in a gold number - were also in attendance, putting on a close display.

She showed off her leggy pins and her wavy raven tresses as she posed on the arm of her partner.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a semi-sheer bejeweled number, which fell gracefully around her frame.

The gown draped dramatically to the floor and she highlighted the diamond theme with dangling, sparkling earrings and silver heels.

Victoria Silvstedt rocked up in typically-glam attire, turning heads in a semi-sheer, silver and white gown.

The Swedish model made her grand entrance at the glittering bash, framing her ample cleavage with an the eye-opening neckline, highlighting her slender hourglass curves with the silver belt.

Silver and ivory tassels were sewn into the design of the dress to add a layer of texture to the sparkling number.

The entrepreneur styled her golden locks in springy curls and she polished off her glamorous look with a mask of make-up.

Other names at the event included US producer and musician Nile Rodgers, French actor Jacques Perrin, Pierre Casiraghi of Monaco and his wife Beatrice Casiraghi, French actress Olga Kurylenko, Italian model Lara Leito and US model Samantha Gradoville.

This is the second Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, a major fundraising event in the heart of Monte Carlo.

The event is to support its worldwide initiatives in favor of a sustainable ocean, a crucial issue calling for immediate and collective action.