Katy Perry becomes a meme at King Charles' coronation

Looks like Katy Perry's outfit for the royal event affected her vision, as the singer struggled to find her seat around Westminster Abbey, soon after a video documented that, Perry went viral and turned into a meme.

The look worn by @katyperry at #Coronation is being acclaimed by fashion magazines around the world.



She wowed a lilac short-sleeved jacket, with long gloves and a matching dress, fro accessories, the singer wore a multi string necklace with a cross-bearing ball in the middle, and for a little bit of drama, Katy donned a huge mesh fascinator hat.

Perry attended the coronation ceremony as she was one of the singer who performed at the royal event.

A video of the star struggling to find her seat has gone viral, and fans can't seem to stop sharing the clip with the funniest captions.

Perry later joked on Twitter as she confirmed to her fans that she found her seat.

And if the video of her looking lost was not enough, the singer almost fell as she was leaving King Charles' coronation, and a picture documenting the fall filled Twitter feeds.