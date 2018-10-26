Katy Perry Celebrate Her 34th Birthday with Boyfriend Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry (Twitter)

It's her 34th birthday.

So Katy Perry made sure to celebrate her big day during a night out with boyfriend Orlando Bloom on Thursday in West Hollywood, where they were seen out to dinner at the upscale Barton G.

While out, the beautiful birthday girl looked spectacular in a skin-tight pink dress which fit like a glove.

The latex look left little to the imagination, hugging every inch of her figure.

Katy leveled things up with a pair of pale pink shoes that featured faces etched into the heels.

The footwear was from her own Katy Perry Collection.

Hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace rounded out her accessories.

The American Idol judge kept her platinum pixie bob short and sweet.

Katy glammed things up with bedroom eyes and a berry pout.

Orlando was dressed casually.

He wore a Western-inspired olive shirt with grey jeans and monochrome sneakers.

Making it a family event, the duo was joined by Orlando's son Flynn.

Flynn is from the Lord Of The Rings actor's relationship with model Miranda Kerr.

The group arrived a little bit after 6pm and were seen heading out around 8:45pm.

Katy and Orlando first began dating in 2016 before parting ways, only to rekindle their romance earlier this year.