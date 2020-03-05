Katy Perry is PREGNANT!

Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant. The hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday to tell her fans it was a relief to finally be able to share the news.

The 35-year-old shared the post shortly after revealing her baby bump at the very end of the video for her brand new single Never Worn White.

This will be her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43. The actor is already father to nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy had written on Twitter just minutes after the world premiere as she wrote: 'omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore, or carry around a big purse lol'

Nearly an hour after the video's premiere, Perry took to her Instagram to speak exclusively on her pregnancy announcement.

In the short livestream, Perry revealed that her impending child with Bloom would be born sometime in the summer months.

'There’s a lot that’s happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for,' said Perry.

When asked about her feelings on being an expectant mother, Perry expressed eagerness, as well as overwhelming relief in finally being able to share her life altering news with the world.

'I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.'

She added: 'I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.'