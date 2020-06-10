Katy Perry Shares Harry Styles' Reaction When She told Him She Was Pregnant

And Katy Perry shared friend Harry Styles' sweet reaction to her pregnancy news during Scott Mills' Radio 1 show on Tuesday.

The Roar hitmaker, 35, revealed that she told the Adore You singer, 26, during a plane journey together and he protectively offered her his seat as she was crouching.

Katy said that Harry is a 'complete gentleman' and that she told the star before she had even announced her pregnancy.

She revealed: 'I saw him on a plane, it was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant.

'We were having a conversation and I was like: "Yeah and I'm pregnant", just like off the cuff, cause I was like, what else do you say!

'He was so happy for me, he actually, you know what he was so sweet. I was like crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he’s like: "Here, sit in my seat."

'And I was like, "Noo! I'll just go and sit in my own seat", which is right across the way, but he's like a complete gentleman.'

Katy also spoke about Harry's former band One Direction after she helped to form the boy group on The X Factor.

The star was a guest judge in 2010 and sent Harry's bandmate Niall Horan through to the next round, consequently forming the five-piece.

Katy was asked whether Harry was her favourite member, to which she protested: 'Oh that’s not nice to Niall!

'I'm not choosing anyone but I did choose Niall to go through on the X Factor. So I do feel like ownership over that, like I completed One Direction, don't ever forget that!'

Although she added: 'I love those boys it's nice to see everyone grow, but Styles I love him and what he stands for.'

Katy then spoke about her new album, she teased: 'It's coming my love, it's coming and it's coming to bring a smile back on everybody's face hopefully in its own little way.

'It's coming August 14th and I'm excited. Because I think you know it’s gonna be, I think there's like a really fun Twitter poll or betting game you can play - which comes first, my child or my album.'

Asked by Scott which will come first, Katy joked: 'I really don’t know, we'll see!'

Katy announced her pregnancy in March during her music video for Never Worn White, she debuted her bump for the first time.

The star later joked on Twitter: 'Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.'

Katy and Orlando have kept the due date secret but she is expected to give birth over the summer.

The couple did announce they are expecting a little girl and the singer shared a picture of Orland's face covered in pink buttercream. She captioned it: 'It's a girl' followed by heart emojis.

This is Katy's first child while Orlando shares son Flynn, nine, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.