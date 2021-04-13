Katy Perry Wows an Arab Design and a New Dark Hair Color!

US singer and songwriter Katy Perry this week championed a dress by renowned luxury label Maison Alaia, which was founded by late French-Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.

The superstar wore the brand’s Panther Print Velvet Jacquard Gown on Monday’s episode of “American Idol,” which she judges alongside Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest.

Not only did the 36-year-old singer step out in an Arab label, but she also rocked a new darker hair color.

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on Perry’s new look.

“Is it just me or is @katyperry hotter than normal tonight?” one Twitter user asked.