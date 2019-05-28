Katy Perry's New Single to be Released This Friday

Katy Perry will return with a new single this week.

The 34-year-old singer announced Tuesday she will release the song "Never Really Over" Friday.

Perry shared a promo photo for the single on Instagram.

The image shows Perry with long, strawberry blonde hair and an orange dress.

"5.31.19 Pre-save in bio. #NeverReallyOver," she captioned the post. Perry's boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom, was among those to voice their excitement in the comments.

"My mag G," he wrote after adding three fire emojis.

​

Perry last released the "Con Calma" remix with Daddy Yankee in April.

Her most recent album, Witness, debuted in June 2017. Perry completed her second season as an American Idol judge last week.

Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, discussed the possibility of another season with reporters after the Season 17 finale.

"It feels like this year we came in and had a clearer vision and developed our identity and role," Bryan said.

"We want to keep that going. We're proud of what people at home are watching."

"It feels good that we're really getting to know each other," Perry added.