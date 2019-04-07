Kdun Albaz at The Fridge

See him perform tracks from City Vibes live at The Fridge, an intimate warehouse-turned-performance space in Alserkal Avenue.

Dubai’s very own Kdun Albaz is the third performer in The Fridge’s on-going Concert Series. The self-taught drummer and percussionist has dedicated himself to musical exploration. In 2011, the artist discovered the HANG, a Swiss-made drum-like instrument that generates haunting acoustics. With this instrument in hand, Albaz invented a new genre of music that fused modern styles with culturally-inspired melodies.



The artist most recently released his latest musical endeavour titled City Vibes, resulting from collaboration with musicians from over 13 countries residing in or invited to Dubai. This ambitious global project symbolises Dubai’s cosmopolitanism and reflects Albaz’s globalised musicianship. See him perform tracks from City Vibes live at The Fridge, an intimate warehouse-turned-performance space in Alserkal Avenue.

Date 22 April 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue The Fridge, Warehouse 5, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 347 7793 Ticket price Standard: AED50

Under 21: AED30

Under 13: Free Admission 8-9:30pm Website https://www.thefridgedubai.com/

