Keep Every Day Exciting With Live From Dubai #StayHome

Dubai always has something exciting up its sleeve by way of fun, and now you can be a part of it all online. Whether you’re spending time at home solo or with your family, enjoy live-streamed entertainment on the daily with Dubai Calendar’s #LiveFromHome series on Instagram. In the comfort of your personal space, sift through the city’s incomparable array of talents over a packed schedule of creative workshops, cooking classes, engaging conversations, informative interactions and more.

Visit @dubai_calendar on Instagram to see the virtual events planned for each week. Turn your living room into a stage for live performances by Dubai’s singers, whip up something new in your kitchen with a chef or get creative with your little ones – there’s something for everyone. You can even host an exclusive dance party with the family thanks to the live DJs playing upbeat tunes on the social media platform. Spend your time at home exploring all the lively experiences on offer in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest events in Dubai on Dubai Calendar, or download the Dubai Calendar app.