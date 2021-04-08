Kehlani Confirms Her Sexual Identity on Her Instagram

  1. Home
Published April 8th, 2021 - 10:19 GMT
Kehlani has long associated herself with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) community
Kehlani says she ‘finally knows she is a lesbian’

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

American singer Kehlani revealed more about her sexuality in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday.

Kehlani told her followers in the video: “You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian!” 

“Bomb drop,” her friend Jamie-Lee added. 

In 2018 the mother of one took to Twitter to clarify that she identifies as queer, “I’m attracted to women, men REALLY attracted to queer men, nonbinary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning.” she posted

The songwriter also posted a video in 2018 talking about representing the LGBTQ+ community where she said, “Never have I identified as a lesbian. You guys kinda saw me publicly date a woman – which I’ve done before, multiple times, you just haven’t peeped – and ran with it.” 

As the clip circulated on social media, fans expressed how happy they were for the singer.

 

 

 

 


