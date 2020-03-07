Keira Knightley Will No Longer Strip Off for Racy Nude Scenes

Keira Knightley has insisted that she will no longer strip off for racy nude scenes now that she is a mother-of-two.

The actress, 34, admitted that she always felt 'completely comfortable' stripping off for films when she was younger.

But now that she is a mother-of-two, Keira revealed that motherhood has changed the way her body looks and she doesn't want to stand nude in front of a film crew.

Keira added: 'I'm really happy with my body. It's done an amazing thing. But I also don't want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.'

The actress insisted that she always felt 'completely comfortable' stripping off for films when she was younger but nowadays sex scenes are heightened in movies.

Keira added: 'You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it's on some porn site.'

The star uses a body double for scenes in which her characters appear nude and likes to choose them herself, she had a stand-in for her saucy scenes in The Aftermath with Alexander Skarsgard.

While Keira has appeared topless in films such as The Edge Of Love and The Duchess, she said that she has 'never done a scene where I felt, ''Whoa, that went too far''.'

She has daughters Edie, four, and Delilah, born last year, with her husband, James Righton.

'That was a choice,' she said of her decision not to undress on camera any more.

'I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ''That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this''... then I get final approval of what the edit is.''

She told The Times: 'I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body.

'But I don't feel I need to get it out that much any more.'

She now has a no-nudity clause in her contract and is proud that she has 'total control' of every sex scene she appears in.

Keira is now promoting her new film, Misbehaviour, which is about a group of women who planned to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.