Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Reach Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have reached a settlement in their divorce battle.

Clarkson will be paying her ex-husband $45,601 per month in child support for their two kids River, 7, and Remington, 5, the singer also agreed to a one-time payment of $1,326,161 and $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

Kelly has been granted primary custody of their two children, while Blackstock will get the chance to see his kids one weekend each month.

The What Doesn't Kill You Make You Stronger hitmaker will be keep their Montana ranch, however, Brandon is allowed to live there until the first on June, also, he must pay up $12,500 a month for rent.

Clarkson will keep multiple cars and the family pets, while Blackstock will get all of their livestock from their farm.

The couple filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage and Clarkson was declared legally single in August.