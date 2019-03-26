Kelly Clarkson Gets Amazed When People Sing Her Lyrics

She is Currently on Tour (Source: kellyclarkson / Instagram )

Kelly Clarkson still finds it "astounding" when audiences sing her lyrics back to her on stage.



The 36-year-old singer is currently on tour in the US in support of her 2017 album 'Meaning of Life', and has said she still can't believe it when her fans know all the words to her songs.



She said: "I've just been blessed with a lot of songs that people know, so even when we're doing the new stuff, it's astounding at how everyone's singing the lyrics."





And the 'Because of You' singer is trying to do more for "women in music" through her tour, especially when she performs 2003 hit 'Miss Independent' with her opening acts Brynn Cartelli and Kelsea Ballerini.



She added: "It's amazing, especially for women in music. I think a lot of times, females especially, feel threatened.



Instead of feeling threatened, why don't you just be confident in your skin and your talent, and just join us?"



Kelly's favourite part of her show, though, is a special element which changes each night.



In a bid to reach as many fans as possible, Kelly goes live on Facebook during each show and gets her fans to pick a song for her to cover, which she then plays to everyone watching in the venue and at home.



Speaking to The Tennessean ahead of her March 29 show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, she said: "I'm trying my best to reach everyone, but I'm also a mother of four, and I have a lot of jobs. I've read enough self-help books to know you've gotta look out for yourself as well. I tried to do it in a way where I felt like I could connect [with them] until I can get to those places."