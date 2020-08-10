Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Lost 85 Pounds

Reality television personality Kelly Osbourne said on Instagram she has lost 85 pounds.

"Today I'm feeling #Gucci," Osbourne, 35, captioned a photo of her, sitting in a car, sporting a svelte new look and a sporty red Gucci jacket.

Television personality Jeannie Mai's mother commented on the selfie, saying, "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight."

"@themamamai that's right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you," Osbourne replied.

"Can you believe it? Kaakakaka."

Osbourne also shared photos of her with long purple braids, referring to herself as "Kelly Longstocking," and wearing a leopard jacket.

"Love you guys," said her most recent post on Saturday.

Osbourne is known for her work on the TV shows The Osbournes, Life As We Know It and Fashion Police.