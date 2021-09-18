Kelly Rowland Looks Slender in a Yellow Monokini in Capri

Kelly Rowland, 40, flaunted the results of her workouts in several new Instagram images shared on Thursday.

The beauty looked slender in a yellow monokini with cutouts by Matte Collection as she was enjoying a yacht vacation in Capri, Italy.

This is a big change for the Texas native who became a mother-of-two after giving birth to her second son Noah Jon Weatherspoon in January. The former Destiny's Child singer was determined to get back in shape postpartum, and has documented her journey.

In three separate posts the 5ft8in beauty enchanted her 11.7 million followers with snapshots of her posing on a boat in Capri, Italy.

The photos see her from different angles, leaning over a railing and soaking up the European sun.

The songstress also included a short video clip in which she showed her backside as she sat on a daybed and adjusted her bathing suit.

In another clip she danced and smiled as she faced a mountainous view.

In the photo series Kelly wears her honey-highlighted dark tresses loose and curly.

The pop star sports a gold necklace with a pendant as well as two sets of hoop earrings.

In the first caption of the set Kelly simply posted two yellow hearts. In the second, she wrote, 'I’m feeelin’ myself I’m feelin myyyyyyy,' lyrics from a Nicki Minaj song, featuring her former bandmate Beyoncé.

Finally, the last post was captioned, 'In my feelings…….'

In the past the music artist has spoken candidly about diastasis recti, a condition in which the abdomen muscles separate.

In her 2017 book Whoa, Baby: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out, the entertainer discussed the pregnancy side effect.

Despite the change to her anatomy, Rowland has dedicated herself to staying fit and getting her stomach back to its pre-baby toned state.

It helped that the Just Fab clothing designer was committed to working out while pregnant, as evidenced in posts shared to social media.

Friday the entrepreneur posted two photos with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, who she wed in 2014.

It was captioned, 'The Very thought of you……my ❤️' as the two embraced each other on a boat off the coast of Italy, with a night sky above them.

The pair shares 8-month-old Noah, as well as six-year-old Titan.