Kelsy Karter Gets Harry Style's Face Tattooed on Her Cheek

It's not known if Kelsy and Harry are friends or if they have even met (Source: kelsykarter / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Romeo Lacoste Disable alert for Kelsy Karter Disable alert for Harry Styles Follow >

Singer, Kelsy Karter has had Harry Styles's face tattooed on her cheek!

The inking was done by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste and she shard the results on Instagram, writing: 'Mama, look what i made me do.'

She had hinted on Twitter earlier this month that she was planning to do something for Harry on his birthday, which is February 1.





It's a Sign Of The Times: Singer Kelsy Karter got Harry Styles's face TATTOOED on her cheek for his birthday surprise... just as her new music video is released

A special something: Earlier this month, Kelsy had tweeted that she knew what she was getting for Harry's birthday which is on February 1

She wrote: 'Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday...." she said.

The singer also recently tweeted: 'It’s 2019 and harry Styles is still the best looking human.'

She also retweeted a post from a fan who wrote: 'harry needs to keep growing his hair out fight me.'

It's not known if Kelsy and Harry are friends or if they have even met.

Meanwhile, she's just dropped the music video to her new single, Catch Me If You Can but has been releasing music since 2016.

And she went to an extreme measure when it comes to self-promotion with the news inking which was red and sore and appears genuine.

That's one kind of Style(s_): The inking was done by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste and she shard the results on Instagram , writing: 'Mama, look what i made me do'

It also appears as though Kelsy is a Styles fan through and through as the first post on her Instagram page is a video from one of his concerts.

Harry's usually a big fan of fan tattoos.

Back in 2016, one of his superfans asked him to write down his fave Florence And The Machine lyrics, so that she could get them tattooed at a later stage.

The star has himself got lots of inkings across his body.

Now that's dedication: Romeo himself seemed a little taken aback at Kelsy's tattoo choice, sharing a picture of her wincing in pain